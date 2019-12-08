Losing key moments led to Juve defeat at Lazio - Sarri December 8, 2019 09:27 0:56 min Maurizio Sarri believes losing key moments in the match led to Juventus' 3-1 defeat at Lazio. Interviews serie a Juventus Maurizio Sarri -Latest Videos 4:50 min Report: Barcelona 5-2 Real Mallorca 4:34 min Lazio 3 Juventus 1 - Match Report 4:16 min Man City 1-2 Man United - Match Report 3:52 min Report: Tottenham 5-0 Burnley 2:45 min Report: Bournemouth 0-3 Liverpool 4:26 min Report: Gladbach 2-1 Bayern 4:00 min Report: Everton 3-1 Chelsea 3:59 min Report: Real Madrid 2-0 Espanyol 1:56 min Nightly Notable: Anthony Davis | Dec. 6 0:28 min Simeone calls for calmness