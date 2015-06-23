Walker claims historic Volvo Ocean Race triumph

Abu Dhabi Ocean Racing skipper Ian Walker made British sailing history on Monday when he secured the 41-year-old Volvo Ocean Race at the third time of asking, following two resounding failures over the past decade.

The 45-year-old took part in the two previous editions in 2008-09 and 2011-12, but could not make an impact in two under-performing boats.

The double Olympic silver medallist refused to quit on his dream to become the first British skipper to win offshore sailing's toughest and most prestigious challenge, which was first launched in Portsmouth, England in 1973 as the Whitbread Round the World Race.

He said before the nine-month triennial event started in Alicante, Spain, last October that his game plan was to finish with podium places in each leg - and he achieved that ambition in all but two stages, and also won two of them.

That gave him a five-point overall victory despite finishing the ninth and final stage between Lorient, France, and Gothenburg, in fifth spot, as Alvimedica ran out winners.

Afterwards the scale of his achievement was still sinking in when he was greeted by reporters on the dock.

"I said at the start of the race that I was confident, but there are 100 ways to lose this race and only one way to win it. It just all came together for us perfectly," he said.

Walker has won two Olympic silver medals, in 1996 and 2000, but added: "This is special because we did it as a team."

He later told a press conference that the reaction back in Abu Dhabi had been overwhelming, with huge media and public interest.

On a personal level, he was still waiting for the scale of his achievement to sink in. "It's only when I get to share this with friends and family that I'll really process it," he said.

Dutch boat Team Brunel secured second place in the overall standings thanks to their runners-up spot in leg nine, with Dongfeng Race Team (China) taking third place after claiming fourth position in the last leg.

MAPFRE (Spain) took third in the leg and tied on 34 points with Alvimedica for fourth place overall.

That tie will be broken in the final act of the triennial event, the Gothenburg In-Port Race, on Saturday. There is a separate trophy for the in-port race series, which Abu Dhabi are also leading by six points.

Final standings (lowest points wins):

1. Abu Dhabi Ocean Racing - 24 pts

2. Team Brunel - 29

3. Dongfeng Race Team - 33

4=. Team Alvimedica, MAPFRE - 34

6. Team SCA - 51

7. Team Vestas Wind - 60