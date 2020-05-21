State of Origin to be played in November as NRL releases full revised draw

State of Origin will be played in November as the NRL released its full revised draw on Thursday.

The NRL is set to resume its season next week amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the marquee series between Queensland and New South Wales moved.

Origin will be played on November 4, 11 and 18, with venues yet to be finalised, it was announced on Thursday.

"The changes to the schedule this year have allowed Origin to be played after the grand final – which is a first for the game, 40 years after the birth of the country's biggest sporting rivalry," NRL interim chief executive Andrew Abdo said in a statement.

The NRL Grand Final is set to be held on October 25, with the season already reduced to a 20-round schedule.

The season restarts on May 28, when Brisbane Broncos will host Parramatta Eels.

Best round three Opta facts:

- Broncos v Eels: Parramatta have won four of their past six games against Brisbane.

- Cowboys v Titans: North Queensland are on a nine-match winning streak against Gold Coast.

- Roosters v Rabbitohs: South Sydney's Campbell Graham has crossed for a try in each of his past three NRL games.

- Warriors v Dragons: New Zealand have lost five of their past six NRL games played in Australia, with the defeats coming by an average margin of 20 points.

- Sharks v Tigers: Wests have lost their past six games against Cronulla.

- Storm v Raiders: These two teams are the only sides yet to concede a try in the first half of a game this season.

- Panthers v Knights: Penrith have won nine of their 12 games without Nathan Cleary, who is suspended, since his debut.

- Sea Eagles v Bulldogs: Canterbury have made 30 errors across their opening two NRL games of the season.