Rugby World Cup 2019: Jones to make record appearance in unchanged Wales side to face Australia

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones will make a record-breaking appearance for his country against Australia at the Rugby World Cup in Tokyo.

Sunday's blockbuster Pool D showdown will be Jones' 130th international cap after Wales named an unchanged starting XV to face the Wallabies.

Jones – who earned his first cap in 2006 – equalled the record for most Test appearances for Wales in Monday's 43-14 bonus-point rout of Georgia as the 34-year-old joined Gethin Jenkins on 129 games.

Wales are unchanged for the clash with the Wallabies – Jones to feature in the same pack that eased past Georgia in their tournament opener.

The only change in Wales' match-day squad is on the bench, with Owen Watkin slipping into the 23 jersey in place of veteran full-back Leigh Halfpenny.

Wales: Liam Williams, George North, Jonathan Davies, Hadleigh Parkes, Josh Adams, Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Tomas Francis, Jake Ball, Alun Wyn Jones, Aaron Wainwright, Justin Tipuric, Josh Navidi.

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Nicky Smith, Dillon Lewis, Aaron Shingler, Ross Moriarty, Tomos Williams, Rhys Patchell, Owen Watkin.