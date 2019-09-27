Rugby World Cup 2019: Foley & Genia to start as Wallabies ring changes for Wales clash

Experienced Australia pair Bernard Foley and Will Genia have been named in the starting line-up for the Wallabies' Rugby World Cup showdown with Wales.

Wallabies head coach Michael Cheika has made a raft of changes to the side set to face Wales in Sunday's Pool D blockbuster following Reece Hodge's three-game suspension.

Four new starters have come into the XV, with number 10 Foley, half-back Genia, veteran Adam Ashley-Cooper and Dane Haylett-Petty promoted following Australia's opening 39-21 victory against Fiji.

The quartet's inclusion for the Wales meeting comes at the expense of Nic White, Christian Lealiifano and Kurtley Beale in changes to the backline, while the forward back remains unchanged.

Lealiifano has not been included in the match-day squad, with full-back Beale surprisingly dropped to the bench for the Tokyo fixture in a shock selection shake-up.

Australia – runners-up in 2015 – will be looking to make it two wins from two games at the World Cup as James O'Connor prepares to make his 50th Test appearance for the Wallabies.

Australia: Dane Haylett-Petty, Adam Ashley-Cooper, James O'Connor, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Bernard Foley, Will Genia; Scott Sio, Tolu Latu, Allan Alaalatoa, Izack Rodda, Rory Arnold, David Pocock, Michael Hooper, Isi Naisarani.

Replacements: Jordan Uelese, James Slipper, Sekope Kepu, Adam Coleman, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Nic White, Matt To'omua, Kurtley Beale.