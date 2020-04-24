Coronavirus: NRL return confirmed for May 28

The NRL season will resume on May 28 as planned after a deal was reached with broadcast partners Channel Nine and Fox Sports.

Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) chairman Peter V'landys held further meetings with the two networks on Friday to confirm the return of the competition, though it is still unclear how the rest of the campaign will pan out.

All teams had played twice prior to the coronavirus outbreak causing a halt to proceedings, with reports suggesting there will be a minimum of 17 rounds in 2020.

"We are united on the commencement date, the target date being May 28," V'landys told the NRL's website.

"From there we just need a bit more information on the competition structure, so everything's going to plan.

"The meeting was very amicable and held in very good spirits and all three parties are united in aiming to get the game back and give it as big an audience as possible."

The NRL will consult with the Rugby League Players Association (RLPA) and clubs to work out the details of a restructured format.

Those discussions will include prospective dates for this year's State of Origin series, which could yet be staged after the NRL Grand Final.