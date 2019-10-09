Rugby World Cup 2019: World Rugby to make fixture call with Typhoon Hagibis approaching

World Rugby is set to announce whether it will move two key weekend matches at the Rugby World Cup because of the threat posed by Typhoon Hagibis.

There are concerns the showdown between England and France, which will decide who tops Pool C, will not be able to take place in Yokohama due to the weather threat.

A crunch Pool A contest between hosts Japan and Scotland on Sunday - also in Yokohama - is also under threat with strong winds and heavy rain on the way.

It has been reported that matches may be moved or even cancelled, and the governing body announced it will hold a news conference in Tokyo at 12.00pm local time on Thursday to announce how the schedule may be affected.

World Rugby this week said it has been monitoring the typhoon developing off the south coast of Japan and has a "robust "contingency plan in place should it have an impact on any matches.

England defence coach John Mitchell said: "One thing we really pride ourselves in all our preparation is to be adaptable and flexible for anything that may throw us off.

"At the end of the day we are looking forward to playing France wherever that may be. It is where our preparation is totally focused and at the end of the day we don't let that noise enter our preparation.

"It is not something we decide, that is World Rugby’s decision."