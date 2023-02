Tomorrow's final between Swiatek and Pegula will be the seventh match between them in their professional career, as the Polish won 4 of them, while her American rival won two matches.

The two players had faced each other for the first time in the round of 16 of the Washington tournament in 2019, which Pegula won with two sets to one. Swiatek achieved four consecutive victories over her opponent in the matches that took place between them in 2022.