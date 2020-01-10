Rublev Eases into Qatar ExxonMobil Open Final

Andrey Rublev will play in the final of the Qatar ExxonMobil Open, following a comfortable 6-3,6-1 victory over Serbian Miomir Kecmanović. The number two seed just needed 53 minutes to dispatch the 20 years old.

The feat was even more impressive considering that earlier in the day the Russian defeated Pierre-Hugues Herber in the quarter-finals. Rublev was the defeated finalist in 2018, looked in control throughout the contest hitting a total of ten aces and winning an impressive 92% of his points from the first serve.