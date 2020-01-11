Rublev Crushes Moutet to claim Qatar ExxonMobil Open Title

Andrey Rublev emphatically won the final of the Qatar ExxonMobil Open following a 6-2, 7-6 straight sets victory over Corentin Moutet.

The world number 23 showed his class in the Doha final, comfortably dispatching his opponent. Rublev raced into a 3-0 lead in the first set, before Moutet won his first game.

Moutet was backed by the rowdy French fans at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Center, but the contest was a step too far for the 20 year old who had defeated both Fernando Verdasco and Stan Wawrinka on route to the final yesterday.

The emotion of the Doha final was on show for the crafty left hander, who was given code violation after smashing the ball deep into the stands early into the second set.

There was a brief glimmer of hope for Moutet, who broke Rublev's serve in the seventh game of the second set. However the Russian snuffed out any hope of a comeback winning the tiebreak 7-3 to seal the Qatar ExxonMobil Open title on his second visit to the final.

The victory means that Rublev breaks into the ATP top 20 for the first time in his career.