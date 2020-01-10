Moutet stuns Wawrinka to reach Qatar ExxonMobil Open final

Moutet advances to his first career ATP final, will face second seed Andrey Rublev who beat Miomir Kecmanović

in straight sets today.

Moulet who's only 20 became the sixth french player to reach the final in Qatar Open.

Wawrinka's bid for a first ATP title since May 2017 was ended by a three-set loss to unseeded Frenchman Corentin.

World number 81 Moutet stuns top seed Wawrinka 3-6, 7-5, 6-3. The 34-year-old Wawrinka is still waiting for his 17th ATP tournament victory and first since winning in Geneva more than two-and-a-half years ago.

The three-time Grand Slam champion had cruised past Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene 6-3, 6-4 in the last eight earlier on Friday.

Moutet, 20, reached his maiden top-level final despite falling a set behind, breaking in game 12 to take the second set before easing through the decider.

Second seed Rublev beat Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3, 6-1 in the first semi-final, having earlier cruised past Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-4, 6-3 in the quarters.

Rublev, a former US Open quarter-finalist, is looking for a third ATP singles title.