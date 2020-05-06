Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has revealed that he would respect the feelings of any player who would not want to play games during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the Bundesliga returning this month, and both training resuming in Italy and Spain, the pressure is on the Premier League to form a concrete plan on restarting the league. Project restart has gained plenty of traction with the UK government, and a further idea on a restart to training and the league should be confirmed in the next few days.

Speaking on the Keys & Gray show, Wilder admitted that he would respect any decision of a player who had concerns of playing games even if they were behind closed doors.

“If any player came to me, saying it was not for me, I would respect that and move on” added Wilder, who finds his Sheffield United side currently in seventh place in the table.

Still, United players are eager to play out the remainder of the season, and not just because of their position in the table, currently chasing a potential Champions League place.

“Speaking to the players, speaking to the captain of the football club, not because of the position that we are in (they want to continue the season).”

“One of the slightly disappointing things is that people have taken a line based on their position in the division, which I think is a little disappointing.” Explained the English coach when asked about the various stances from Premier League clubs and voiding the season.

Financial ramifications from the COVID-19 pandemic will change the landscape of football, particularly in the lower leagues for years to come. Wilder, who guided the Blades from League 1 to the Premier League, admits that everyone should consider the trickle-down effects of the league restarting and the money could make a major difference to sides lower down in English football.

“We’ve got to look at the bigger picture. I have obliviously had an experience of working in all levels of football, and I do understand the implications of the Premier League restarting, and the effect that would have down the pyramid as well.”

You can hear more from Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder on the Keys & Gray show, which is available via youtube.

