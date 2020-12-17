Marcus Rashford scored twice to spare Dean Henderson's blushes as Manchester United yet again came from behind to beat beleaguered Sheffield United 3-2 and go sixth in the Premier League.

A terrible mistake from goalkeeper Henderson, replacing David de Gea against his former club, put an early opening goal on a plate for David McGoldrick at Bramall Lane on Thursday.

Yet it was deja vu for the Red Devils as they produced another fightback, Rashford equalising and Anthony Martial scoring his first top-flight goal of the season to put them in front at half-time.

The visitors were a huge threat on the break as they bossed the second half and Rashford took his tally for the season to 12 as they made it 10 consecutive Premier League away wins, despite McGoldrick's late second ensuring a nervy ending.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have had to come from behind to win all six top-flight matches away from home, while the Blades remain rooted to the bottom of the table with just one point from 13 games.

Henderson gifted the Blades the lead just five minutes in when he was caught dwelling on the ball by Oliver Burke, who set up McGoldrick for a tap-in.

An unmarked John Fleck should have doubled the bottom side's lead when he fired wide from just inside the penalty area after Phil Jagielka replaced the injured Sander Berge.

The ruthless Red Devils turned it around with two goals in the space of seven minutes, Rashford timing his run to perfection and controlling Victor Lindelof's ball over the top with a great first touch before clinically rifling home with his right foot.

Paul Pogba then set up France team-mate Martial with a brilliant first-time pass to put United in front at the second attempt 33 minutes in.

Pogba's brilliant skill and pass started a devastating counter-attack that gave Solskjaer's side a two-goal cushion six minutes into the second half, Aaron Ramsdale at fault as he allowed Rashford's shot to go under his body.

Only desperate Blades defending denied Martial a second goal before Lindelof's header from a corner hit McGoldrick on the head and went in to give the Blades hope, but they could not salvage a point after Henderson produced a brilliant save to deny Lys Mousset in stoppage time.