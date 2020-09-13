Premier league

You can watch the Live Match Stream for Tottenham Vs Everton via beIN CONNECT

Match Report

Dominic Calvert-Lewin nodded the only goal on Sunday as Jose Mourinho's second season at Tottenham started with a 1-0 home defeat to big-spending Everton.

Mourinho arrived at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last November and guided a struggling Spurs side to sixth and a Europa League place, but improvement was anticipated heading into the new campaign.

Tottenham were outplayed by Everton, though, who gave debuts to James Rodriguez, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure and might have led long before Calvert-Lewin's brilliant 55th-minute header.

Mourinho's men could not muster a response and are already searching for answers at the start of a brutal stretch in which they could play as many as nine matches before the October international break.

Everton were gifted a huge chance to take the lead after 16 minutes as Ben Davies' wayward crossfield ball escaped Toby Alderweireld and the alert Richarlison pounced.

The Brazil forward rounded Hugo Lloris but, with the angle narrowing, ignored Calvert-Lewin in the centre and awkwardly hacked over a gaping goal.

Jordan Pickford twice came to the visitors' rescue with big stops, turning Dele Alli's shot over the top and blocking from Matt Doherty, while James curled a 20-yard effort wide.

Mourinho replaced Alli with Moussa Sissoko at half-time, but Tottenham trailed 10 minutes after the restart as Calvert-Lewin towered over Eric Dier with a superb header from Lucas Digne's free-kick.

Richarlison twice bent attempts beyond the right-hand post, yet the single goal proved enough as Spurs struggled at the other end in a concerning early loss.

Live Video!

Goal! Dominic Calvert-Lewin heads Everton into the lead!

Live Updates

Preamble

Now for Spurs! New boys Doherty and Hojbjerg start! Harry Kane will lead the line!

Team news! All three new signings start for Everton!





🚨 TEAM NEWS! 🚨



James Rodriguez, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucouré ALL start against Tottenham. COYB! 👊#TOTEVE pic.twitter.com/km1UDjP4Zl — Everton (@Everton) September 13, 2020

Likewise, Everton has arrived in North London!

📍 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.



Our season starts 𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚, but sadly without 𝙮𝙤𝙪.



Where will you be following #TOTEVE from, Blues? 🌍 pic.twitter.com/n0IFpNWKZc — Everton (@Everton) September 13, 2020

Jose is here!

Speaking of which, the Tottenham Hotspur stadium is looking glorious in the sunshine!

Spurs brand new stadium will be without their fans today, due to COVID-19! Club captain Hugo Loris has this message for the Tottenham fans!

"It's very simple, we miss you, we miss your support at the stadium." 💙



A message from the skipper ahead of the new season... #THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/wp3pYlrEBU — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 13, 2020

So away we go! Everton have gone big in the transfer window so far! With James Rodríguez the marquee signing of the summer! I wonder if the Colombian will start today?

Good afternoon! Welcome to the Live Stream for Tottenham Vs Everton! Two managerial giants in Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti clash in North London! Join me for all the buildup, team news and live video from the game!