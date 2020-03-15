Odion Igalho is living the dream following his loan move from Shanghai Shenhua to Manchester United. The Nigerian international striker, who scored in United's 5-0 win over LASK in the Europa League, is a self-proclaimed Manchester United fan and revealed to Matt Critchley at how he had to save his money as a youngster to watch his team. Whilst Igalho, who had previously played at Watford also shared how his move to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side came about.

You can hear more from Igalho in the video above.