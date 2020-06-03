Belgium boss Roberto Martinez believes that midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will consider all of his options should Manchester City be banned from Champions League football next season.

Speaking on the Keys & Gray show, Martinez who has managed the Belgian set-up since 2016 feels that his player will look at every possibility should CAS rule against the Citizens.

“Kevin is a winner and he will take everything to consider if there is a ban in the Champions League if the coach that he really has a fantastic relationship with will stay at the club.”

De Bruyn has previously stated that he will wait for a decision before committing his future to Man City. For Martinez, he stressed that whatever the midfielder decides he should not have any regrets in his playing career.

“As you can imagine this is the moment that a player like Kevin de Bruyn is enjoying his best years and giving them to Man City. Then you are thinking about what will happen in the next four, five years nobody can give him good advice."

“The only advice is the one that you feel as a player you’ve done what you’ve had to do in your career without having regrets.”

“The last thing you can afford when you finish your career is to think I should have moved in that moment or should have stayed.”

Martinez enjoys a strong relationship with De Bruyn, who played a significant role in guiding Belgium to a third-place finish at the 2018 World Cup, and the former Everton boss added that he expects the midfielder to take his time on a decision.

“Kevin is very rational and very mature he will take everything into consideration. So of course, if there is a ban at Manchester City he will take that into his decision making. Over the years it has been shown that when he’s happy somewhere he likes to stay and win things.”

Depending on the CAS hearing on Manchester City’s European ban, Martinez did add that the playmaker moving could have a major say in the direction on Man City taking in the future.

“He will have a major say with the club if there is a ban what’s going to happen with the manager and the future project.”

You can hear more from Roberto Martinez in the video above.