Mitch Freeley

Alexandre Lacazette has revealed that he has stopped talking with team-mate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang over his future at the Gunners.

The pair have struck up a partnership on an off the field at Arsenal, and Lacazette admitted that he didn’t want to annoy the Gabon international, amid media reports that the leading scorer at Arsenal could be set for a move in the summer.

“We stopped talking about this because at the beginning it can be funny, but after a long time it can be annoying because he wants something that is not maybe the way he would like. I don’t want to the guy a bit annoying so we didn’t really speak about his future.”

Aubameyang has scored 20 goals this season, and has effectively kept the North London side in contention for European football single handedly. Reports had suggested that the former Borussia Dortmund man had come close to signing a contract extension, but as of now nothing has been confirmed.

For Lacazette he hopes his strike partner stays with the Gunners, adding that he already considers Aubameyang to be a club legend.

“He is already I think one of the legends because of the amount of goals he has scored. But to be honest, I am just going to wait like everyone else, and just hope he tells me before the press.”

Whilst Lacazette, who has scored 10 Premier League goals this season reiterated that he wants to stay with the club and win trophies, starting with a win over Manchester City to reach the FA Cup Final on Saturday.

“I’m in contract with the club so obliviously when I sign I wanted to win trophies. Explained the French international, “We have a chance on Saturday to go to the final so As soon as I can progress and the club wants me, I want to stay.”

You can hear more from Alexandre Lacazette in the video above.