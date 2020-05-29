Mitch Freeley

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he does not care where Liverpool lift the Premier League title amid reports of his side playing in neutral venues for the remainder of the season.

In an exclusive interview with Keys & Gray, Klopp admitted that regardless of the location it will be an exceptional moment for Liverpool. “In the moment for me whenever it will be, in an empty stadium blah, blah blah, with all the thoughts and prayers and love from the people all around the world it will still be an absolutely exceptional day in my life.”

“Wherever it will be I don’t know, we hope it will be at Anfield but we don’t know and that’s not important” added Klopp.

Neutral venues for Liverpool have been discussed, as the Premier League and government would like to avoid mass gatherings outside the stadium to prevent the spread of COVID-19, whilst nothing has been officially confirmed Klopp feels the games can be played safely at Anfield. “I heard that there is some talk, I’m pretty sure that we can solve the situation here as well in Liverpool.”

With Premier League games confirmed for the 17th of June, Liverpool only needs one more victory should Manchester City lose a game to lift a first league crown in thirty years. For Klopp, he stressed that fans should be staying at home to enjoy the victory.

“I heard a day ago a really good phrase about that we have the best home fans in the world, and now we need the best stay at home fans in the world.”

Crucially for the Liverpool boss, he wanted his side to be confirmed as Champions on the pitch, rather than having the league title confirmed on a points per game basis.

“We waited a while for this situation and it’s not done yet. If we had not stopped the league, or it would not have happened, the silly null and void stuff. We wanted to play anyway and now we are really desperate to play because we want to become champions on the pitch that looks like that we can do that.”

“Most of the people on this planet never have the chance to become champions of the Premier League. For us, it looks like we have the chance so we take it” added Klopp when asked about returning to Premier League action.

With social distancing rules still in place in the UK, Klopp was certain that there will be an appropriate time for Liverpool to celebrate a first-ever Premier League title with their fans.

“Then there will be a moment in our life when we have time and the opportunity and it’s allowed to celebrate together then we will have a moment, and we will celebrate it in the right manner. Whenever that will be, then we decide how much we enjoy it then.”

Regardless of how strange it will be to win the title in an empty stadium, a league title will be a sweet feeling for Klopp, who has already lifted the Champions League whilst at the helm at Anfield.

“It will not be perfect but we knew for a while it would not be perfect so we are used to that. We want to have It and then we will see how it feels, I am pretty sure it will feel pretty good.”

Importantly for Klopp, is that when Liverpool win the title that the group wins together, and that they maintain social distancing when celebrating.

“So who cares, that’s really not so important we just want to be together in that moment and we will see how much close contact is allowed until then and we will use each inch of that forsure, only if it’s allowed.”

You can hear more from Jurgen Klopp in the video above, including his thoughts on the return of the Bundesliga.



