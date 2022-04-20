Arsenal were in pole position for a return to the Champions League until a run of three consecutive defeats.

But they moved level on points with fourth-placed Tottenham after a six-goal thriller.

Scoring goals has been a problem for Mikel Arteta's men since the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but Eddie Nketiah took his chance with a rare start to score his first Premier League goals in over a year.

The all-time record goalscorer for England's under-21s pounced on a huge error from Andreas Christensen to slot the opener past Edouard Mendy.

Chelsea took just four minutes to equalise as Timo Werner's deflected shot caught Aaron Ramsdale napping at his near post.

Emile Smith Rowe put the Gunners back in front with a cool finish at the end of a glorious Arsenal move that started with Granit Xhaka dribbling out of his own box.

Again, though, Arsenal were pegged back as Cesar Azpilicueta steered home Mason Mount's cross.

There was a reduced crowd at Stamford Bridge for the first time since restrictions placed on the club prevented them from selling tickets not purchased prior to UK government sanctions imposed on owner Roman Abramovich.

However, Arsenal were able to sell out the full away allocation and the visiting fans were jubilant when Nketiah took advantage of more shoddy Chelsea defending from Malang Sarr to put his side ahead for a third time.