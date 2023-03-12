At Old Trafford, Casemiro's dismissal forced third placed United to settle for a drab goalless draw.

United are unbeaten in their last 22 home games, but this was a limp performance in their first league match since last weekend's humiliating 7-0 defeat at bitter rivals Liverpool.

Erik ten Hag's team looked fatigued after beating Real Betis in the Europa League last-16 first leg on Thursday and had to hold on for a point after Casemiro was dismissed in the 34th minute.

The Brazil midfielder's initial booking for a high challenge on Carlos Alcaraz was changed to a red card following a VAR check.

It was the former Real Madrid star's second sending off in eight appearances following his red card against Crystal Palace, leaving him facing a four-match suspension.

Casemiro's emotional response to his premature departure left him in need of consoling by United team-mate Antony as he left the pitch.

Southampton remain bottom of the table after their battling draw.

West Ham moved out of the relegation zone with a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa at the London Stadium.

West Ham, who started the day in 18th place, moved up one spot but were still booed off at full-time.

Villa went ahead with their first effort on target, Ollie Watkins heading in Emiliano Buendia's cross in the 17th minute.

West Ham equalised nine minutes later when Said Benrahma converted a penalty awarded for Leon Bailey's shove on Lucas Paqueta.