Varane savoured 'intense' Premier League debut, relishing reunion with 'legend' Ronaldo

Raphael Varane was able to reflect on a winning debut for Manchester United, as he revelled in the intensity of the Premier League.

Signed from Real Madrid in the off-season, World Cup-winning defender Varane made his debut in United's 1-0 win over Wolves on Sunday.

Partnering Harry Maguire at the back, Varane made a team-high five clearances and provided the assist for Mason Greenwood's fortuitous late winner.

"A good feeling! I was very, very happy to be here and to help the team get this victory," the 28-year-old told United media.

"The feeling is absolutely amazing. The Premier League is very intense. The game, it's very fast. I came here for that feeling."

Asked if the major difference between his experiences in Spain and England was the intensity or the atmosphere, Varane replied: "Both. The atmosphere is fantastic, and the game is very fast.

"You have a lot of action during the game. You have to be focused and very concentrated because it never stops. It's attack, attack, counter-attack and it's very fast."

Varane is soon to be joined at United by former Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo, who is to return to Old Trafford after leaving 12 years ago.

United agreed a deal with Juventus on Friday for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who underwent a medical in Portugal this weekend and is expected to finalise his move before Tuesday's deadline.

"I am very happy. He's a legend and all players can learn when you play with him," Varane said of Ronaldo.

"It's a great help for all players, for all young players, and of course he never stops scoring goals, so he will help the team."