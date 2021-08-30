العربية
English
UEFA Champions League
Premier league

Varane savoured 'intense' Premier League debut, relishing reunion with 'legend' Ronaldo

Varane savoured 'intense' Premier League debut, relishing reunion with 'legend' Ronaldo

Fantasista/Getty Images

Raphael Varane was able to reflect on a winning debut for Manchester United, as he revelled in the intensity of the Premier League.

Signed from Real Madrid in the off-season, World Cup-winning defender Varane made his debut in United's 1-0 win over Wolves on Sunday.

Partnering Harry Maguire at the back, Varane made a team-high five clearances and provided the assist for Mason Greenwood's fortuitous late winner.

"A good feeling! I was very, very happy to be here and to help the team get this victory," the 28-year-old told United media.

"The feeling is absolutely amazing. The Premier League is very intense. The game, it's very fast. I came here for that feeling."

Asked if the major difference between his experiences in Spain and England was the intensity or the atmosphere, Varane replied: "Both. The atmosphere is fantastic, and the game is very fast.

"You have a lot of action during the game. You have to be focused and very concentrated because it never stops. It's attack, attack, counter-attack and it's very fast."

Varane is soon to be joined at United by former Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo, who is to return to Old Trafford after leaving 12 years ago.

United agreed a deal with Juventus on Friday for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who underwent a medical in Portugal this weekend and is expected to finalise his move before Tuesday's deadline.

"I am very happy. He's a legend and all players can learn when you play with him," Varane said of Ronaldo.

"It's a great help for all players, for all young players, and of course he never stops scoring goals, so he will help the team."

Raphaël Varane Premier League Manchester united
Previous Uruguay cancel Cavani call-up amid Man Utd quarant
Read
Uruguay cancel Cavani call-up amid Man Utd quarantine fears
Next Wood reaches landmark as Xhaka red signals Arsenal
Read
Wood reaches landmark as Xhaka red signals Arsenal capitulation – the Premier League weekend's quirky facts

Latest Stories

>