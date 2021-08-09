Premier League Preview – Aston Villa

Watch all of the 2021/22 Premier League season with beIN SPORTS

What to expect?

Aston Villa are moving in the right direction under boss Dean Smith and despite losing club captain Jack Grealish a move into the top half of the table and European football is on the cards for the Villains.

On paper at least Aston Villa has made some sensible signings to cover for the loss of Grealish and if the likes of Ollie Watkins and Tyrone Mings continue to build on impressive campaigns they could push Villa into the European picture, and a coveted place in the Europa Conference League!





Players to watch

Leon Bailey and Emi Buendía will be the men to watch as Dean Smith attempts to deal with life without Jack Grealish. Bailey comes highly rated from Bayer Leverkusen and his pace and trickery will be vital if Villa are to push on this season. As for Emi Buendía, the Argentine playmaker was the standout player last season in the championship with Norwich and will add a creative spark lost by the departure of Grealish.



Predicted Finish – 7th

A pleasant surprise for Villa fans who will improve on their eleventh placed finish last season. A third season of Premier League football for Dean Smith and more attacking depth could help the Midlands giants kick on this season.

