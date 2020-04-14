Moyes - We Need Three Weeks To Prepare

David Moyes has told beIN SPORTS that his West Ham side realistically needs three weeks of preseason training before the season can get back underway.

With the Premier League currently on hiatus during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Moyes revealed that it wouldn't take long for his side to be ready for action, should the football authorities make a decision on a return to the season.

"Four weeks will be an ideal situation, but this is not an ideal scenario. I think three weeks is what we will get (to prepare). If everything is correct and the players have kept fit.

"I don't see it quite like a close season where the players are off for six weeks, I think they will have kept themselves in better condition. I hope we can start a little quicker."

Although Moyes did add that he was concerned about any injuries players could pick up with the prospect of cramming in the remainder of the season.

"A bigger worry now is the injuries we are liable to pick up, during the three week training period of the period we will have to play a lot of games in a very short period of time."

Moyes who was speaking on the Keys & Gray show admitted that he hit the ground running at the Hammers after returning to the club following the departure of Manuel Pellegrini at the turn of the year.

"I settled very quickly, it made things a lot easier and knowing so many of the players gave me a good chance as well."

"I do I feel that I want to build a young, energetic team and I think we have just started that. We have started to do that with the signings brought in January to freshen it up to give us some more youthfulness and athletism and that's what we are trying to do at the moment" added the Scottish coach.

Moyes had previously been at the London stadium during the 2017-18 campaign and was tasked with pulling West Ham out of the relegation zone, something the former Everton boss achieved eventually leading West Ham to a thirteenth place finish that season.

Looking at the new squad he inherited Moyes admitted that the club had spent significantly with Pellegrini in charge.

"I found that things had moved on particularly since I had last left. They had a better group of players, a stronger quality group of players. They had invested in a lot of different areas and I did feel that they had some quality players."

"Unfortunately, the results hadn't gone well for the previous manager and that gave me the opportunity to get back in."

"I do understand that West Ham spent a lot of money in the last year to try and improve things."

Moyes added he was disappointed when his short term deal ended his first stint, as the Hammers turned to Premier League winner Pellegrini, adding that he respected the club owners to ask him back to the side who were facing the drop.

"I was disappointed at the time that I didn't keep the job, I thought we done enough at the time to do so."

"I have to say to David Sullivan and David Gold they were brave enough to come back to me again and realise that the job we had done was a good one, so I am thankful for the chance to come back again."

West Ham is currently out of the relegation zone on goal difference, and the Hammers manager shared that he has seen plenty of positives from his side to suggest they have enough to beat the drop.

At the moment, I am really enjoying my time at West Ham. We have started positively enough. We've shown a lot of good signs, and a couple of signings in January have shown we can improve.

