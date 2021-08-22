Man Utd forward Greenwood aggrieved by Saints goal in St Mary's draw

Mason Greenwood felt Southampton's goal should not have been allowed to stand as Manchester United had to settle for a 1-1 draw at St Mary's.

Saints took the lead with what went down as a Fred own goal after Che Adams' shot deflected off the midfielder before flashing into the corner of the net on the half-hour mark.

Greenwood equalised with his second Premier League goal in many games, but the Red Devils were unable to fashion a winner.

Bruno Fernandes was furious he was not awarded a free-kick for a challenge from Jack Stephens prior to Saints' opening goal, but referee Craig Pawson and the VAR saw nothing untoward.

Greenwood felt United had been hard done by.

The forward told BBC's Match of the Day: "I think it's come through the back of him. I thought it was a foul but it's the referee's decision at the end of the day and we can't dwell on it.

"I understand they're going to let more challenges go so the game keeps flowing which is a good idea, but if there's a foul there's a foul."