Klopp has 'no doubt' Liverpool will reach compromise over Henderson future

Jurgen Klopp has "no doubt" Liverpool will reach a compromise with captain Jordan Henderson over his future.

Reports emerged last month suggesting talks between the two parties had reached an impasse.

Henderson has spent the past decade with Liverpool, winning the Premier League and Champions League among other trophies during that period, and has two years to run on his existing contract.

Despite doubts being raised over Henderson's future, Klopp remains optimistic that the situation will soon resolve itself.

Asked how important it is to sort out the England international's future, Klopp said: "Important, but it will happen.

"We will sort it, we will sort it. However it will be, we will sort it, no doubt about that."

Henderson was given an extended break by Liverpool after playing five times for England at Euro 2020 and has made just one substitute appearance in pre-season.

However, Henderson is in contention to play Liverpool's opening Premier League game against Norwich City on Saturday and Klopp has no concerns over his fitness.

"I spoke to him yesterday and it looked like he is ready to play," Klopp said.

Questions regarding Henderson's future are particularly pertinent as Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho and Alisson have all signed new contracts this week.

The 31-year-old has played 392 times for Liverpool since arriving from Sunderland in 2011 and is fourth on the list of all-time appearance makers for the club in the Premier League.

He was a key part of Liverpool's title-winning side of 2019-20 but endured a frustrating 2020-21 campaign beset by injury problems that restricted him to 28 appearances overall.

Henderson still led the way for interceptions (1.79) and successful passes (83.51) per 90 minutes among Liverpool players to play more than six times in the top flight last season.