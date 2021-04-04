Henderson keeps Man Utd place despite De Gea's return

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer elected to stick with Dean Henderson for Manchester United's clash with Brighton and Hove Albion, despite David de Gea's return.

Henderson started United's previous three Premier League games in the run up to the international break, with De Gea having travelled to Spain to attend the birth of his child.

The England international impressed in those matches, keeping three clean sheets, though he was largely at fault for Milan's equaliser in the first leg of the Europa League last 16 tie – which United eventually won 2-1 on aggregate.

De Gea returned to United's camp in time to feature against Brighton, but instead Solskjaer decided to hand Henderson a chance to continue his strong form.

Henderson did not start any of the England's three World Cup qualifiers during the international break, with Nick Pope given the opportunity to impress in Jordan Pickford's absence.

In front of Henderson, Harry Maguire was given his 100th appearance as a United player, partnering Victor Lindelof, with Luke Shaw replacing Alex Telles, who started in the 3-1 FA Cup reverse to Leicester City two weeks ago.

Despite not featuring for England, Marcus Rashford was passed fit to start against the Seagulls, with Edinson Cavani featuring from the off for the first time in the league since March 3.

Anthony Martial sustained an injury on France duty and did not make the cut, with Solskjaer confirming the forward could be out for the rest of the season.

Mason Greenwood completed United's attack, with Bruno Fernandes, Fred and Paul Pogba making up the midfield.

United head into Sunday's game with history on their side – they have won each of their last five meetings with Brighton in all competitions, netting exactly three goals in each of the last four.