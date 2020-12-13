Fulham 1-1 Liverpool: Salah strikes but champions miss chance to go top

Liverpool missed the chance to go outright top of the Premier League as they had to come from behind to earn a 1-1 draw at Fulham.

The hosts had taken a deserved lead in a first half they dominated when Bobby Decordova-Reid struck home in emphatic fashion after finding space in the area.

Jurgen Klopp's visiting side continued to concede chances from there but, after getting in at half-time just one down, they found a way back into the game in the second period through Mohamed Salah's penalty.

There was no late siege on the hosts' goal, however, as Fulham held on for a point that continues their recent revival.

Having earned a reputation for slow starts so far this season, Fulham chose the visit of the champions to try out a new tactic of flying out of the traps.

And it certainly seemed to work, with Ivan Cavaleiro drawing two good saves in quick succession from Alisson after sneaking in behind during the early stages.

A challenge on the same Fulham attacker in the box was examined at length by VAR shortly after but, despite no spot-kick being awarded, the hosts' rhythm certainly did not suffer.

As such, it was no surprise to see them take the lead through Decordova-Reid, who latched onto a clever Ademola Lookman pass just inside the box before lashing the ball into the far corner.

After putting together one of their poorest halves of the season, the visitors could have done without suffering yet another injury blow at half-time as a sore back for Joel Matip forced him off.

Jordan Henderson's move into the backline did little for their organisation, either, with Andy Robertson almost diverting a clearance in off a Fulham player moments after the restart.

They did at least improve from there, with Henderson drawing a smart save from Alphonse Areola at close range soon after, but Liverpool struggled to consistently turn possession into chances of note.

Consequently, it was always going to take some good fortune to get Liverpool back into the game, and they got just that when Georginio Wijnaldum's seemingly harmless free-kick was handled by Aboubakar Kamara in the defensive wall.

Salah did the rest from 12 yards, though only just as a weak spot-kick narrowly evaded Areola, setting up a thrilling end to the game.

Scott Parker's men saw little of the ball from that point on, but they continued to look defensively resolute as they took a share of the spoils their performance doubtless merited.

What does it mean?

With Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham all dropping points over the weekend, this was Liverpool's chance to stamp their mark on the title race.

However, Klopp's men missed their chance, as Fulham showed that their poor early-season form is now a thing of the past.

What's next?

After missing the chance to leapfrog them in the table, Liverpool host title rivals Tottenham at Anfield on Wednesday. Fulham, meanwhile, have another home game against Brighton.