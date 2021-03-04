Fabinho and Alisson return for Liverpool v Chelsea

Fabinho returns from injury to claim a place in Liverpool's starting XI against Chelsea on Thursday.

A muscle injury has kept the Brazilian sidelined since the home defeat to Manchester City in early February, but he is back at the heart of a defence that also features January signing Ozan Kabak.

Fabinho is joined in the team by fellow Brazilian Alisson, who missed the weekend win over Sheffield United following the death of his father.

Liverpool have also received a further boost in the return of Diogo Jota to the squad.

The Portuguese forward has been out since sustaining a knee injury in mid-December and saw his comeback further delayed by illness on Sunday.

However, he has the chance to make an impact from the bench against Thomas Tuchel's side at Anfield.

As for Chelsea, they make three changes to the side that earned a 0-0 draw against Manchester United last time out.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mateo Kovacic and Olivier Giroud make way, with Reece James, Jorginho and Timo Werner their replacements.