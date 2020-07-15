Burnley 1-1 Wolves: Last-gasp Wood penalty dents Nuno's Champions League hopes

Wolves' slim Champions League hopes were dealt a huge blow after Chris Wood's stoppage-time penalty earned Burnley a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor.

After Romain Saiss and Diogo Jota passed up decent opportunities in the first half, Raul Jimenez slammed home his 17th Premier League goal of the season with a deadly volley in the 76th minute.

Burnley's hopes of snatching a draw appeared to be over after Wood failed to head Matej Vydra's back-post knockdown into a gaping goal from inside the six-yard box, but referee Mike Dean awarded the hosts a penalty for a handball by substitute Matt Doherty.

Wood atoned for his earlier miss by firing the spot-kick into the top-right corner in the 96th minute, meaning Wolves will find themselves six points adrift of the top four with two matches remaining if either Leicester City or Manchester United win their game in hand on Thursday.