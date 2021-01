Former West Brom manager Slaven Bilic has been confirmed as the new boss for Chinese Super League side Beijing Guoan.



The move comes just three weeks after the Bilic, 52 was fired from Premier League strugglers side West Brom. Guoan had finished third in a COVID-19 hit CSL season, Billic will be replacing former Lyon boss Bruno Genesio.



The CSL season is set to resume in the spring in a COVID-19 secure bubble format.