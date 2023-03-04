Highlights: Belasteguin and Gutierrez emerge victorious March 4, 2023 22:43 5:22 min Highlights from Belasteguin and Gutierrez's victory at the Ooredoo Qatar Major Premier Padel. Ooredoo Qatar Major Premier Padel -Latest Videos 4:56 min Highlights: PSG 4-2 Nantes 5:22 min Highlights: Belasteguin and Gutierrez victorious 3:52 min Highlights: De Ligt sends Bayern back to the top 3:30 min Highlights: Al Ahly 3-0 Coton Sport 5:14 min Highlights: Stupaczuk, Di Nenno win in three sets 2:54 min Highlights: Chelsea 1-0 Leeds 5:48 min Highlights: Arsenal 3-2 Bournemouth 3:22 min Highlights: Man City 2-0 Newcastle 4:12 min Reus and Can send Dortmund three points clear 5:50 min Highlights: Marseille 2 (6) - (7) 2 FC Annecy