PREMIER PADEL ANNOUNCES OOREDOO QATAR MAJOR PREMIER PADEL AS 2023 SEASON OPENER

Premier Padel will launch its eagerly anticipated 2023 season with the Ooredoo Qatar Major Premier Padel, which is formally announced today. The tournament will be the inaugural event of the 2023 season, as padel continues to go global with Premier Padel’s premium, professional and unmatchable events across South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, gracing venues including the world-famous Stade Roland Garros and Foro Italico amongst many others.

The Ooredoo Qatar Major Premier Padel will take place from February 26th to March 5th at the internationally renowned Khalifa International Tennis & Squash complex in Doha.

Premier Padel can also confirm that further events from the highly anticipated 2023 calendar will be announced in the coming days as the excitement grows around the global padel tour schedule.

Watch the Ooredoo Qatar Major Premier Padel 2023 announcement video here.

Premier Padel is the official global padel tour, governed by the International Padel Federation (FIP) and backed by the Professional Padel Association (PPA) and Qatar Sports Investments (QSI).

The world class professional facilities, prize money and player care at tournament will be in line with other ‘Major’ events. Premier Padel is the only tour to offer official ranking points to players and ‘Major’ tournaments will earn the winners 2000 points.

The Ooredoo Qatar Major Premier Padel will be broadcast live around the world in more than 180 territories on the likes of ESPN (South America, Central America, Mexico and Caribbean), Sky Sports (Italy, UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland), beIN SPORTS (MENA, South East Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Turkey), Viaplay (Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and the Netherlands), SuperSport (Sub-Saharan Africa), Canal+ (France & other global territories) and many more.

Further details on the Ooredoo Qatar Major Premier Padel will be announced soon.