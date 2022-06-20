Madrid to host Premier Padel Tournament in August

Premier Padel, the official global padel tour, governed by International Padel Federation (FIP) and backed by the Professional Padel Association (PPA) and Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) is delighted to announce the first ‘P1’ tournament to be staged in Europe in the spiritual home of padel: Spain.

The Madrid Premier Padel P1 will take place from August 1st to 6th at the WiZink Center as the rapidly growing tour comes to the biggest padel market in the world. The annual tournament will be hosted in Madrid under a multi-year deal.

The Qualifiers will take place on 30th and 31st July, with the main draw starting at their conclusion. The Madrid Premier Padel P1 becomes the second P1, category two tournament to be announced after the Argentina Premier Padel P1 was unveiled earlier this year.

Premier Padel is the only tour to offer official ranking points to players and P1 tournaments will earn the winners 1000 points, together with record prize money, in keeping with all P1 events.

Not too many countries can match the passion for padel that Spain has. The country has almost 6 million padel participants, more than 14,000 padel courts and over 1,000 officially registered padel clubs situated across the length and breadth of Spain. The Madrid Premier Padel P1 is sure to be one of the biggest sporting events on the Spanish calendar.

Premier Padel will host at least ten (10) new tournaments in 2022 – including four category one “Major” events. The first major – the Ooredoo Qatar Premier Padel Major – took place in Doha in March. The second, the Italy Premier Padel Major at the Foro Italico concluded a fortnight ago.



The other category one tournaments are the Paris Premier Padel Major at Stade Roland-Garros taking place from 11th July to 17th July, and the Mexico Premier Padel Major at the Club Sonoma en Monterrey, México from 28th November to 4th December. The Argentina Premier Padel P1 takes place from 8th to 14th August. More tournaments will be announced very, very soon.

