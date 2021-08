Morocco's Soufiane el Bakkali won men's Olympic 3000m steeplechase gold on Monday, breaking a Kenyan stranglehold on the event dating back to 1984.

El Bakkali, a two-time world medallist, produced a well-timed last-lap sprint to clock 8min 08.90sec, with long-time leader Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia taking silver in 8:10.38.

Kenya's Benjamin Kigen claimed bronze in 8:11.45.