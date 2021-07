Egypt enjoyed double delight at Tokyo 2020 on Monday, picking up two bronze medals in Taekwondo.



Hedaya Wahb picked up the first medal for her country, getting the better of American Paige McPherson 17-6 in the Women's 57kg competition.

Whilst Seif Eissa secured third place getting the better of Norwegian Richard Ordemann 12-4 in the Men's 80kg competition.