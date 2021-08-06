العربية
Mexico sweep past Japan for Olympic men's football bronze

Sebastian Cordova scored a penalty and created two goals as Mexico defeated hosts Japan 3-1 in Saitama on Friday to earn bronze in the men's Olympic football tournament.

Cordova, who plays for Mexico's Club America, converted an early spot-kick for the 2012 gold medallists after a foul by Wataru Endo on Alexis Vega.
 
Defender Johan Vasquez, sent off in the 2-1 loss to Japan in the group stage, peeled free of his marker to head in Cordova's free-kick as Mexico doubled their lead midway through the first half.
 
Another Cordova delivery created Mexico's third goal on the hour when Vega headed in superbly from a corner.
 
Japan grabbed a consolation through substitute Kaoru Mitoma but finished fourth for the second time in three Olympics, having also lost the third-place playoff at London 2012.
 
Reigning champions Brazil play Spain, who won the title on home soil in 1992, in the final in Yokohama on Saturday.
