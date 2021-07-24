العربية
English
Tokyo 2020
Olympics

Jendoubi into Taekwondo Final

The Tunisian athlete got the better of South Korean Jang Jun in the 58kg Taekwondo

reuters

Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi has secured Tunisia a medal at Tokyo 2020 after defeating  South Korean Jang Jun in the 58kg  Taekwondo semi-final. 

The win means that Jendoubi will be the first Arab to medal at Tokyo 2020 after taking care of his rival 25-19. The first round ended in a draw 5-5, the second in favour of the Tunisian champion 4-3 and the third 16-11

Olympics Tunisia Taekwondo
Previous China's Hou wins first weightlifting gold of Tokyo
Read
China's Hou wins first weightlifting gold of Tokyo 2020
Next

Latest Stories

>