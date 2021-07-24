Jendoubi into Taekwondo Final

Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi has secured Tunisia a medal at Tokyo 2020 after defeating South Korean Jang Jun in the 58kg Taekwondo semi-final.



The win means that Jendoubi will be the first Arab to medal at Tokyo 2020 after taking care of his rival 25-19. The first round ended in a draw 5-5, the second in favour of the Tunisian champion 4-3 and the third 16-11