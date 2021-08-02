Greece's Miltiadis Tentoglou wins men's Olympic long jump gold



The European champion leapt a best of 8.41 metres on his sixth and final attempt to snatch victory from Cuban Juan Miguel Echevarria, who also jumped 8.41m but had an inferior second-best jump.



Another Cuban, Maykel Masso, claimed bronze with 8.21m.

Camacho-Quinn wins Olympic 100m hurdles gold

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn swept to victory in the Olympic 100m hurdles on Monday, claiming a first ever track and field gold for Puerto Rico.



The 24-year-old -- who had set an Olympic record 12.26sec in the semi-finals -- surged home to claim her first major title in 12.37sec.



World record-holder Keni Harrison of the United States took silver in 12.52sec while Jamaica's Megan Tapper claimed bronze in 12.55sec.