العربية
English
Tokyo 2020
Olympics

Britain's Yafai wins flyweight Olympic boxing gold

By

Britain's Galal Yafai defeated Carlo Paalam to win the flyweight Olympic title on Saturday, denying the Philippines a first boxing gold medal in the country's history.

REUTERS

The 28-year-old Yafai, a former factory worker, won on split points in an enthralling contest to earn Britain's first boxing gold in Tokyo.

Yafai, cheered on from the stands by his British teammates -- many of them with the country's flag draped over their shoulders -- had the Filipino down in the first round of the scheduled three after an incisive three-punch combination.

Britain, who like the Philippines have a proud boxing history, have now won one gold, two silvers and two bronze in the sport in the Japanese capital.

Despite the disappointment for 23-year-old Paalam, the Philippines have enjoyed a breakthrough fortnight in boxing at the Games.

Nesthy Petecio won women's featherweight silver and Eumir Marcial took men's middleweight bronze.

Olympics
Previous Nelly Korda wins gold medal in Olympics women's go
Read
Nelly Korda wins gold medal in Olympics women's golf
Next

Latest Stories

>