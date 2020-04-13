This Date In History Kobe Bryant scores 60 points April 13, 2020 10:06 0:43 min Kobe Bryant retires with a flourish, scoring 60 points in the Lakers 101-96 win over the Utah Jazz. kobe bryant NBA Offbeat -Latest Videos 0:43 min This Date In History Kobe Bryant scores 60 points 1:18 min Can Football Survive A COVID-19 Financial Crisis? 2:11 min Stirling Moss - A Tribute 1:04 min Ronaldo and Messi possibly the best in history 0:29 min Hill and Giannis link in devastating counter 1:35 min Moss and Hamilton compare F1 eras 2:08 min Best of Giannis Antetokounmpo this season 1:18 min Berrettini tips Thiem to breach ‘Big Three’ 0:34 min Trulli can see Hamilton at Ferrari 1:04 min Jordan Spieth wins the 2015 Masters