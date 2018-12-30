Wizards star Wall to have season-ending heel surgery

Washington Wizards guard John Wall will miss the rest of the NBA season.

Wall will undergo season-ending surgery on his injured left heel after seeing a foot specialist, the team announced on Saturday.

He will likely be sidelined six to eight months.

Wall has been playing through the pain, The Athletic reports, but it has become too much to manage. The surgery will fully heal the bone spurs that have nagged him for years.

A five-time All-Star, Wall missed the Wizards' 101-92 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Friday because of the injury.

Wall is averaging 20.7 points and 8.7 assists on the year.