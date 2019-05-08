English
Thunder stars Westbrook, George undergo surgery

The Oklahoma City Thunder confirmed Russell Westbrook and Paul George underwent surgery.

Oklahoma City superstars Russell Westbrook and Paul George underwent offseason surgery, the Thunder announced on Tuesday.

Westbrook had a torn ligament in his finger repaired and also had an "elective" procedure done on his right knee.

George, meanwhile, underwent rotator cuff surgery.

The Thunder had an early exit from this year's NBA playoffs. The number six seed fell to the Portland Trail Blazers in five games in the first round and they have not won a playoff series in the past three seasons.

Westbrook and George are the Thunder's centerpieces, and their health will likely be crucial to the team's success moving forward.

George's four-year, $137million deal has a player option in 2021-2022. Should he decide to stay with Oklahoma City, he will become an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

Westbrook's five-year, $205m contract is good through the 2022-2023 season.

