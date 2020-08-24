Paul George addresses Clippers struggles: It's tough for me right now

Paul George conceded he is "having a hard time" in the Los Angeles Clippers' first-round series against the Dallas Mavericks.

Six-time All-Star George went 3-of-14 shooting, including 1-of-7 from three-point range, providing just nine points as the Clippers lost 135-133 in overtime to a Luka Doncic-inspired Mavericks, who levelled the Western Conference series at 2-2.

George, who once referred to himself as 'Playoff P' due to his ability to deliver in the postseason, has the lowest effective field-goal percentage (34.8 per cent) of any player to have taken at least 50 shots in these playoffs.

"I've just got to stay with it. It's a marathon, man, I've got to stay with it," George told reporters.

"I thought early on I got a rhythm and then towards the third quarter there was a stretch where I just got out of rhythm and I was trying to find it.

"It was tough, it's just tough for me right now.

"It's hard to say because I'm getting the looks, the shots. The floor is open, the defenders aren't great, but I'm just having a hard time finding the ball through right now."

Former Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder star George was brought to LA last offseason, pairing with 2019 NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard to give the Clippers a duo thought capable of challenging for a championship.

Yet George is not living up to that level, with Doncic - who sunk a buzzer-beating three-pointer in a 43-point display on Sunday - stealing the limelight for the Mavs instead.

"If I make shots this series could be a little different. And that's obvious, of course," George added.

"That's what it comes down to. But give them credit, they are playing well. They are shooting the ball.

"Luka is playing phenomenal. You've got to give credit where credit's due. But to be honest, in hindsight, if I shoot the ball better this series would be a lot different."

Leonard, who led the Clippers with 32 points, is confident that George's time will come in these playoffs.

Asked what advice he would give his team-mate, Leonard replied: "Just telling him to keep going, his time is coming.

"He missed some easy looks tonight but it's not his fault, everybody did.

"We were up big in the second quarter and everybody has a part in winning a basketball game."