Nets win without Irving, Bucks keep rolling

Kevin Durant came up just shy of a triple double, delivering 28 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists.

Nic Claxton added 18 points for the Nets, who notched just their third victory of a young season that has already seen plenty of turmoil.

The Nets sacked head coach Steve Nash on Tuesday, and suspended Irving for at least five games on Friday, a week after he sparked a firestorm with a social media post featuring a link to a film widely condemned as anti-Semitic.

The Nets were frustrated that Irving had failed to offer an outright apology or "disavow anti-Semitism."

Hours after the suspension was announced Irving did apologize via Instagram, but the fallout continued Friday as Nike suspended its relationship with him and cancelled the upcoming launch of the Kyrie 8 shoe.

In Irving's absence, Durant shined in his hometown of Washington, where the margin of the defeat was the largest at home in Wizards' history.

Durant connected on 10 of 21 shots from the field and the Nets shot 55.6%.

The Wizards erased a 10-point deficit to pull within one with less than two minutes left in the first half. But Brooklyn scored the next 11 points, Durant sealing the half with a three-pointer.

The Nets roared out of the gate in the third quarter and out-scored the Wizards 59-29 in the second half.

In Detroit, Cleveland veteran Kevin Love scored 21 points, pulled down eight rebounds and handed out 10 assists to help the Cavaliers to a seventh straight win, a 112-88 blowout of the Pistons.

Meanwhile the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers both pulled out narrow victories, the Knicks downing the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers 106-104 and the Pacers holding off the Miami Heat 101-99.

Despite the absence of ailing Joel Embiid and injured James Harden, the Sixers led by 12 early in the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden, but they couldn't resist the Knicks rally.

Obi Toppin scored 13 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter for the Knicks, scoring with dunks and long-range bombs as New York fought back.

Jalen Brunson converted a three-point play that put the Knicks up 100-96 with just over a minute remaining, finishing with 23 points as the Knicks ended a three-game losing streak.

Tyrese Maxey scored 31 points for Philadelphia and Tobias Harris added 23 but the Sixers dropped their second straight.

In Indianapolis, Buddy Hield scored 25 points, Bennedict Mathurin had 23 off the bench and Tyrese Haliburton chipped in 22 as the Pacers held off the Heat, who played their second straight game without top scorer Jimmy Butler.

Tyler Herro led the Heat with 29 points, but missed a potential game-winning three pointer with 1.3 seconds to play.