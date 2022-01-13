NBA Pistons void Bol deal after failed physical

The Detroit Pistons rescinded an NBA trade with the Denver Nuggets for center Bol Bol, son of the late NBA star Manute Bol, on Thursday over a failed physical.

The Pistons had sent Rodney McGruder and a second-round 2022 NBA Draft pick to the Nuggets on Monday in exchange for Bol, a 22-year-old Sudanese-born US 7-foot-2 (2.18m) frontliner.

But the Pistons said the trade was voided "because medical clearance was not received for all players involved."

The Denver Post and Detroit Free Press reported it was Bol who did not pass his medical exam with the Pistons, who were hoping the big man could be a part of major rebuilding for the club.

At 9-31, the Pistons have the second-worst record in the NBA, ahead of only Orlando (7-35).

Bol has averaged 2.4 points and 1.4 rebounds in 14 appearances for the Nuggets this season. He suffered a broken left foot while playing at the University of Oregon in 2018 but had not been hurt this season.

The Nuggets had already given Bol's number to another player and had McGruder take part in a shooting workout.

Bol's father Manute died in 2010 at age 47. At 7-foot-6 (2.29m), he was among the tallest to ever play in the NBA.