العربية
English
UEFA Champions League

NBA

LeBron's Lakers sign veteran free agent McLemore

LeBron's Lakers sign veteran free agent McLemore

National Basketball Association

NBA champions the Los Angeles Lakers signed veteran shooting guard and free agent Ben McLemore on Tuesday.

The injured-hit Lakers – playing without superstar duo LeBron James and Anthony Davis – turned to McLemore after he was released by the Houston Rockets over the weekend.

McLemore will provide three-point shooting – he boasts a career average of 36.3 per cent, better than new team-mates James (34.5), Davis (31.7), Dennis Schroder (33.6), Kyle Kuzma (33.6), Marc Gasol (35.5) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (35.2).

The 28-year-old McLemore, who was the seventh pick in the 2013 NBA Draft – appeared in 32 games (four starts) for the lowly Rockets this season, averaging 7.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.9 assists.

Having also played for the Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies since entering the league in 2013, McLemore has made 471 appearances, averaging 8.9 points (a field goal percentage of 41.7), 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 23.1 minutes per game.

NBA Los Angeles Lakers Ben McLemore
Previous Doncic tells Mavs to 'keep rolling' after impressi
Read
Doncic tells Mavs to 'keep rolling' after impressively taking down Utah
Next Embiid in 30-year first for 76ers and Curry's 41 p
Read
Embiid in 30-year first for 76ers and Curry's 41 points lifts Warriors as Zion matches Shaq

Latest Stories

>