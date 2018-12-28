LeBron-less Lakers suffer buzzer-beating loss, Warriors fall in OT

The Sacramento Kings reigned supreme with a 117-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers thanks to Bogdan Bogdanovic's buzzer-beater.

In the Lakers' first game without LeBron James – who is sidelined with a groin injury – Bogdanovic stepped up for the Kings and drilled a three-pointer as time expired to seal Thursday's NBA win.

Bogdanovic came off the bench to lead all Kings players with 23 points.

Kyle Kuzma tried to fill James' shoes, logging 33 points with four assists and nine rebounds, while Lonzo Ball was just short of a triple-double following 20 points,12 assists and nine rebounds.

Harden lifts Rockets

James Harden is the reigning league MVP, and he is making his case for a second campaign. The NBA star scored 45 points, marking the sixth game in a row he has scored 35 points or more as the Houston Rockets topped the Boston Celtics 127-113. Harden also made nine three-pointers, which tied his career-high.

Ben Simmons posted his fifth triple-double of the season in the Philadelphia 76ers' 114-97 victory at the Utah Jazz. The Australian finished with 13 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists.

Thompson headlines Warriors' woes

Klay Thompson's slump continued as the Golden State Warriors fell to the Trail Portland Blazers 110-109 in overtime. Thompson scored just 15 points off six of 19 field goal attempts, went two-for-nine beyond the arc and went one-for-four in free throws.

Age just a number for Korver

Jazz veteran Kyle Korver may be 37, but he can still shoot threes like he did in his younger years. Korver sank this beauty right before the shot clock ran out at the end of the first quarter.

Thursday's results

Houston Rockets 127-113 Boston Celtics

Milwaukee Bucks 112-96 New York Knicks

Sacramento Kings 117-116 Los Angeles Lakers

Portland Trail Blazers 110-109 Golden State Warriors (OT)

Philadelphia 76ers 114-97 Utah Jazz

Nuggets at Spurs

The Denver Nuggets will travel to the San Antonio Spurs for the two team's first matchup of the season. The surging Spurs have won seven of their last 10 games, while the Nuggets are half a game behind the Warriors in the Western Conference. Denver will be looking to shake off a tough loss against the Los Angeles Clippers, which saw Nikola Jokic ejected, while the Spurs will try to bounce back from a loss against the Rockets. It will be a clash between two Western Conference teams that look poised for the postseason.