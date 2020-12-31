LeBron James celebrates NBA first on Lakers star's 36th birthday

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James became the first ever NBA player with 1,000 consecutive double-digit scoring games on Wednesday.

James celebrated his 36th birthday by extending his record streak in the NBA as defending champions the Lakers clashed with the San Antonio Spurs midweek.

The four-time champion, NBA Finals MVP and league MVP reached the milestone thanks to a hook shot with just over six minutes remaining in the second quarter.

James surpassed Michael Jordan's mark – which only accounts for regular-season games – of 866 in March 2018.

The last time James failed to score at least 10 points in a game was on January 5, 2007 after posting eight points, nine assists and five rebounds in the Cleveland Cavaliers' win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

James has just eight single-digit scoring games in his illustrious career – six of them coming during his rookie season in 2003-04.