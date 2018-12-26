English
Lakers preparing to be without LeBron against Kings

Luke Walton expects the Los Angeles Lakers to be without LeBron James on Thursday.

The Los Angeles Lakers are preparing to be without LeBron James against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, coach Luke Walton said.

James strained his groin during the Lakers' 127-101 win over the Golden State Warriors in the NBA on Christmas Day.

Despite initial fears about the severity of the 33-year-old's injury, it appears James may not be sidelined for too long.

However, Walton said the Lakers expected to be without James, who will undergo an MRI on Wednesday, against the Kings.

"We're going to prep for Sacramento as if [James] is not going to play," he said, via ESPN.

James contributed 17 points and 13 rebounds before his injury, and the Lakers (20-14) still managed to close out a win over the Warriors (23-12).

