Lakers awarded rights to Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother Kostas

The Los Angeles Lakers have been awarded the rights to Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother Kostas on a waiver claim.

Kostas Antetokounmpo – the younger brother of the reigning NBA MVP and Milwaukee Bucks superstar – arrives from the Dallas Mavericks on a two-way contract.

Initially drafted 60th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2018, 21-year-old Kostas played two games for the Mavericks last season.

Kostas made 40 appearances for the Texas Legends in the G League, averaging 10.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks.